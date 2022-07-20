Editor's Note: This story will be updated.
Jurors have begun deliberations to determine the punishment for a 91-year-old man convicted of burning down a vacant house near downtown Tyler in November 2020.
Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, was found guilty of arson Tuesday afternoon in connection with a late-night fire on Nov. 6, 2020 that burned down a vacant house at 205 S. Beckham Ave.
On Tuesday, Gabel entered a not guilty plea. He was arrested about a week after the 2020 blaze and has been in the Smith County Jail since Nov. 11 of that year.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.