A jury on Wednesday found a Waxahachie man guilty of raping a blind 81-year-old woman in 2019 in Smith County.
Steven Charles Hill, 61, was found guilty on the charge of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person in the 7th District Court. He was arrested on the charge on Dec. 26, 2019, and he has remained in the Smith County Jail since then on a $750,000 bond.
According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, the victim was living at her daughter’s house, along with Hill who was the daughter’s brother-in-law, and several other family members also lived at the residence.
One of the family members at the residence, a 15-year-old girl, saw Hill lying in the bed with the 81-year-old woman in the evening. The witness told her mother, and the victim described in detail how Hill sexually assaulted her.
Tyler Police Department officers spoke with Hill and he initially denied doing anything to the victim. After he was confronted about possible DNA, he changed his story and admitted he and the elderly woman had sex, but he claimed the victim wanted it and came on to him, according to the DA's office.
Judge Kerry Russell will sentence Hill on Sept. 14. The punishment range for this offense is 25 years to life in prison, the DA's office said.
Hill is also on parole for burglary charges out of Ellis County.