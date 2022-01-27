Kristian Perdomo, 28, was found guilty of murder Thursday in connection with the death of Bradley Brockman, 45, who was shot in the head in December 2018 at the Westwood Shopping Center in Tyler.
On Thursday, the jury heard from a crime lab investigative trace analyst who testified she found seven characteristics from the gunshot residue collection kit from the suspect before breaking for lunch.
Closing arguments began at approximately 1:30 p.m., and the jury began deliberation shortly after 2 p.m. It took the jury less than an hour to reach a verdict.
Perdomo had entered a plea of not guilty. The jury will now hear more testimony in the punishment phase of the trial.
Perdomo was offered a plea agreement in the summer of 2020 but declined it. He could be sentenced to 5 to 99 years in prison, or life imprisonment, but with the possibility of parole.
At the time of Perdomo’s arrest, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Perdomo was likely involved in a string of shootings that also happened in December 2018; however, he has yet to be charged in relation to those shootings.
He remains in Smith County Jail, where has been since the arrest, on bonds totaling $2.25 million. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The punishment phase will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.