A South African man was recently convicted of scamming and stealing money from an East Texas church.
Livingstone Zitha, 52, was convicted by a Smith County jury on Thursday for felony theft from a Tyler area church.
Zitha was charged with scamming the church into providing love offerings of several thousand dollars for his ministry, according to a news release from Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman's office.
Jurors heard evidence that Zitha claimed to pastor a 5,000-member church in Johannesburg, South Africa and that he ran a large orphanage. According to Zitha’s promotional materials, a donation of $250 would allow his ministry to feed a child for one year.
"While Zitha was described as a captivating personality and dynamic preacher, none of the money he raised ever made it to any ministry," the release stated.
Church members testified they became suspicious of Zitha after he stayed with the church for two months and was having an increasingly hard time giving precise details about the ministry.
Prosecutors called two United States Secret Service agents from South Africa who explained to the jury that Zitha’s ministries were fraudulent.
A local pastor from Springs, South Africa also testified that he had never heard of Zitha, his church or his orphanage.
Zitha’s bank records showed that he primarily spent the love offerings on fast food, coffee, car washes, and other personal expenses.
“He ate 21 children’s yearly meals in less than one month, and that is sickening”, prosecutors told the jury in closing arguments.
The jury also heard evidence that Zitha had defrauded many other churches.
After the verdict, Livingstone was sentenced to three years in prison.
The DA’s office cautions people to exercise extreme caution before donating money to anything related to Zitha’s active nonprofit organization Livingstone Zitha Ministries.
Zitha was first arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office in May 2018 for an August 2017 offense. He was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and released from the county jail a day after his arrest on an $85,000 surety bond.
Zitha was arrested again in October 2019 for August and October offenses on theft and forgery charges. Online jail records show he was not released since that time.