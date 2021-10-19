The jury in the capital murder trial of a former nurse accused of killing four patients has begun its deliberations after roughly two weeks of hearing witness testimony and evidence.
William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments. He is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
After about two hours of closing statements Tuesday, the jury of 12 Smith County residents left the 114th District Court just before noon to review the evidence and reach a verdict.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson Tuesday morning read the charge against Davis and gave instructions to the jury. He told the jurors they have three options for a verdict: a finding of not guilty, guilty of capital murder or guilty of the lesser charge of murder.
Davis' trial began on Sept. 28 and the prosecution presented evidence for 11 days while the defense put on four witnesses over two days.
Davis told Jackson on Monday that he did not want to take the stand.
The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the case.