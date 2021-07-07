A Smith County judge has set a plea deadline for two Tyler parents accused of using their hands and a belt to beat their 3-year-old daughter who later died.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court extended both the plea deadlines to Aug. 12 or both Courtnie Williams, 31, and Manuel Williams, 40, on Wednesday afternoon during separate hearings.
Both are charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old. The punishment for capital murder, if found guilty, is a minimum of life in prison or the death penalty.
The child, Kodie Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 15, 2020, after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.
The parents were originally arrested for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury the next day, and they’ve remained in the Smith County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.
In addition to extending the plea agreement date, Skeen also approved extending the prosecution's decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty.
Currently, jury selection for both cases is set for Aug. 26.
Prosecutor Health Chamness, of the Smith County District Attorney's Office, said if trials are set for both, Manuel Williams' trial will be conducted first.
Photos attached to the arrest affidavit shows visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the alleged beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.” The parents blamed the injuries on each other.
On the night of her death, Kodie Williams was seen on a FaceTime video call facedown. It was apparent that she had defecated and vomited, according to the affidavit.
Courtnie and Manuel Williams would not provide an explanation or history for the injuries on their child. The Williamses said their child was under the care of Manuel Williams when the child became unresponsive, the police document stated.
Courtnie Williams told police she has seen Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, hit her with a belt and punch her. Manuel Williams said he’s seen Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face, according to the affidavit.