Jury selection for the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing three patients at a Tyler hospital could be held at Harvey Convention Center in July.
During a virtual court hearing on Friday, 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy said she will ask the Smith County commissioners to reserve the convention center for the jury selection in the case of William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, who is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
He is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment.
He is also charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.
The Smith County District Attorney's Office said in February it intends to seek the death penalty in Davis' case.
He was arrested April 10, 2018, and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6.75 million, according to Smith County Jail records.
Kennedy said she is asking for the date in advance due to the holiday season.
"I think that could easily accommodate even under the restrictions in place under the plan. Of course, that may all be moot but the time we get to your trial date. I hope that your trial date is available," Kennedy said. "The only reason I'm doing that now is because we've had a lot of trouble getting availability at Harvey Convention Center and I'm going to reserve that and hope that works out."
According to court records, the trial process is set to begin July 29 and a likely trial date will be Sept. 7. In June, Kennedy announced that due to the pandemic and the case involving a capital murder charge, the jury selection and trial would not begin until summer 2021.
When one of the Davis' defense attorneys, Phillip Hayes, if the trial date would still work, Kennedy said the first focus would be getting the convention center as the venue.
"Even without the pandemic, I think it's a little tight in the central jury room with the panel because basically it results in putting as much as people in as you possibly can, which I don't think is a part of the plan even in July," she said.
She noted that even in July, people would likely be uncomfortable sitting shoulder to shoulder in the central jury room.
Kennedy said the current jury trial dates should work, although she said she can't speak for the incoming judge, Austin Reeve Jackson, who will fill the judge seat once Kennedy retires on Dec. 31.
"It's hard for me to speak for what Judge Jackson is going to do. Mr. Davis has a right to a jury trial just like anybody else. His case has been pending for quite some time," she said. "I don't see it moving unless we can get the convention center, and we would still be in a situation with the pandemic that we would have to have the convention center."
Both Davis' defense attorneys and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said there were no conflicts with the currently set jury trial dates.
Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler for five years and was fired Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials went to police with their concerns. Prior to that, he worked for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview from 2011 to 2013.