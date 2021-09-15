Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black, who is charged is official oppression and two counts of prostitution, had his bond revoked after he was late to court on Wednesday as his trial began that morning.
Testimony in the 114th District Court for the oppression case started Wednesday morning for Black who is accused of offering supervised visitation services for a woman in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments. Court records show the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.
After morning testimony, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson revoked Black's bond because Black was late to court by roughly an hour Wednesday. Jackson said Black would be placed in custody until he can post the required bond.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance showed a series of messages allegedly showing requests for sex in exchange for payment toward supervised visitation services for a woman's child.
Ahead of opening statements, Black entered a not guilty plea to the oppression charge.
Vance said Black operates a company, Supervised Visitation Rights of Tyler, dedicated to facilitating visitations for children's divorced or separated parents. He claimed that Black used the badge he wore for his sexual, selfish desires with one woman needing supervised visitation services.
"We have a man who wore a badge. He used that badge to prey on people," Vance said.
The prosecution said the series of messages showed Black flirting with the woman along with asking for sexual favors. Some messages included emojis that investigators determine could be sexual in nature, such as a peach emoji.
Texas Ranger Nic Castle, who investigated the complaint against Black, testified throughout the morning about the text conversations between Black and the woman. An interview between Black and Castle was also shown to the jury, in which Black said the messages indicating requests for sexual favors were joking and flirtatious behavior.
"I’m not that kind of guy. It’s embarrassing. I know it looks like my intent but it’s not. My intent was not to do what it looks like," Black said in the video interview presented to the jury.
Castle said he obtained screenshots from the alleged victim and collected data from Black's phone after getting a search warrant.
Black's attorney Mishae Boren said during her opening statements the defense believes this was a one-sided investigation. She said the state will not be able to meet the standard of proving Black's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
"My client is innocent, and at the end of this trial, I’m going to ask you all to find him not guilty," Boren said.