Officials are searching for the son of a Smith County commissioner and recently arrested Smith County clerk after a warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday afternoon.

According to Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Curtis Wulf, Lance Phillips attended a hearing on Thursday to speak on behalf of defendant, Cody Voss, who did not show up to court.

Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin says the prosecutor who was present refused to speak to Lance Phillips because he was not the defendant's lawyer and the defendant didn't have a speech or interpretation issue. The constable says Cody Voss claimed anyone who would be "representing him" was there to peacefully protest.

