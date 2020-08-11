A judge in Henderson County has granted immunity for two Union Pacific employees who were operating a train involved in an Athens ISD bus crash that killed one child and injured another.
Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District Court granted the state's order requesting immunity for Robert Ray and Roger Johnson on Monday in exchange for their testimony in case of John Franklin Stevens, 80, of Mabank.
Stevens, who was driving a school bus when it was struck by a train in January 2019, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. He is out of jail on bond.
Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old seventh-grade student at Athens Middle School, died as a result of his injuries. Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary, was injured.
Under this immunity deal, Ray or Johnson would not face criminal liability if they were to testify.
Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall said in a statement that the court made the correct decision in granting immunity. He said the purpose was to facilitate court proceedings, not to suggest that the conductors were responsible for the death of Bonilla and injuries to Torres.
"Although a separation of powers argument was not raised by the defense, Judge McKee is always diligent to adhere to the Constitution, and I appreciate his thoughtful consideration of all aspects of the issue, and confirming that the offer of immunity from prosecution is within the sound discretion of the District Attorney," Hall said. "It in no way suggests that either the conductor or engineer were in any way responsible for the collision that took the life of Christopher Bonilla and severely injured Joselyne Torres, as I believe the facts will show that the only person responsible for that is the defendant, Mr. Stevens."
According to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration, the driver's failure to stop caused the crash. The bus stopped before the railroad crossing but it then kept moving forward on to the tracks, where it was struck by the train.
Justin Weiner, one of Stevens' three defense attorneys, said he and fellow lawyers Brian Schmidt and Brain Head are proud to represent Stevens, but now they're fighting Union Pacific and the government.
"Regardless, we will not stop fighting to make sure that justice prevails after this tragic accident," Weiner said. "Mike, Brian and I appreciate that we have great judges in Henderson County that protect the integrity of our entire criminal justice system.”