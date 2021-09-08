A judge on Wednesday denied a request to void the prostitution indictment made against Smith County Precinct 2 constable Joshua Black, who is accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors.
Black was indicted on Nov. 5, 2020, for accusations of official oppression and prostitution for events that allegedly occurred on July 31 last year. He is charged with prostitution in the Smith County Court at Law No. 2 and oppression in the 114th District Court.
Smith County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton on Monday denied the defense's writ of habeas corpus, which is a way of attempting to report unlawful detention. He also said the trial for the prostitution charge would begin Monday with jury selection.
In her filing and court arguments, Black’s attorney Mishae Boren said the section of the Texas Penal Code that makes prostitution illegal violates the First, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, including the right to due process, right to privacy, and freedoms of speech and association.
She wrote people have a fundamental liberty interest shielding them from unwarranted government intrusion in their intimate lives. Boren cited Lawrence v. Texas, a 2003 Supreme Court case that ruled criminal punishment for those who commit sodomy is unconstitutional, in the document.
Boren said the law against prostitution would not withstand a constitutional challenge. A court must decide if a law is an unwarranted governmental intrusion.
The state cannot demean a person by making their sexual life a crime, she said.
Heaton asked Boren if she's arguing prostitution is protected by the Constitution. She then agreed that she was making that argument.
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance said courts have held there is no violation of due process or freedom of association regarding prostitution. He said the Lawrence case does not involve prostitution because it dealt with consensual sex.
Vance said there is no fundamental right for a person to participate in prostitution, and there are legitimate reasons for prohibiting prostitution. He cited cases saying the prostitution statute has legitimate government interest as it deters other crimes, such as human trafficking and sexual assault, along with the spread of infectious diseases.
Prostitution does not meet the standard of intimate human relationships because the encounters and transactional and temporary, Vance said.
Boren said the prostitution law makes it difficult for victims of trafficking to come forward because of fear of being charged.
After Heaton denied the defense's request, Boren said she has intentions of appealing the trial court's decision in the 12th Court of Appeals.
Heaton also denied Boren's suggestion to postpone the trial until an appeal ruling was reached. He noted other courts have struck down the argument that prostitution should be constitutional.
Both Boren and Vance said they are also prepared for trial in the 114th District Court's oppression trial set for Monday.