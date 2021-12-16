A Smith County district judge on Thursday denied a plea agreement that would have given probation to a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman near a Tyler elementary school.
Prosecution and defense agreed to a guilty plea for 21-year-old Desi Griffith of Tyler, in which he would have received four years of deferred adjudication. Griffith was charged with attempted sexual assault in July 2017.
During a hearing in the 114th District Court, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson rejected the plea deal, according to the court. The case will now have to be reevaluated by the state and defense for a new agreement and medical records also need to be collected.
Deferred adjudication is a form of probation allowing a person to keep the conviction off their criminal record. After a guilty plea, a judge can decide not to enter a finding of guilt, but place the person on deferred adjudication instead.
Another pre-trial date, which has not been set, will be scheduled for after the first of the year.
On July 10, 2017, Tyler police officers were called at 8 p.m. to the 300 block of Ridgecrest Street regarding a suspicious man who a witness said was stealing a bicycle. The witness identified Griffith.
While investigating the bike theft, police got a call from a woman saying a man tried to sexually assault her near Andy Woods Elementary School. The description she gave of the suspect matched Griffith, according to police.
The victim said she was walking in the neighborhood when Griffith grabbed her from behind and tried to pull her into a secluded area near the school. She fought back and got away to call 911, police said.
Griffith was found at his residence in the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue and was then arrested.
He has been in the Smith County Jail since Sept. 5, 2019, on a $200,000 bond following the Smith County Adult Probation Office arresting him.