A judge on Wednesday denied a request to postpone the first trial for a Smith County constable charged with prostitution and official oppression.
Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, is accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to Nov. 5, 2020 indictments.
Black was later arrested on Nov. 6 after grand jury indictments. He was released the same day on a $2,000 bond.
Smith County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton said the trial for the prostitution charge would remain set for Aug. 25 after both the prosecution and defense requested a postponement of a week.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance suggested moving the trial to the week of Aug. 30 due to scheduling conflicts related to other trials.
Black’s attorney Mishae Boren told Heaton the defense is still waiting to receive requested documents from Child Protective Services for the trial. She said she will more than likely not be ready on Aug. 25.
Heaton said his staff will check to see if a trial could begin on Aug. 31 with jury selection, but the Aug. 25 date will remain in place for now.
Also at the hearing, Boren announced her intention to seek motions to suppress evidence and to set aside the indictment. Heaton set a hearing for those requests on Aug. 23.
Black's trial for the oppression charge is set for Sept. 13 in the 114th District Court. A pre-trial hearing in that court is scheduled for Sept. 3, according to online records.
According to court records, the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.
The official oppression indictment states a grand jury found Black subjected the woman to mistreatment that Black knew was unlawful “by offering to provide supervised visitation services to (her) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact with (the woman).”
According to the document, Black was acting under the color of his employment as a Texas peace officer. An indictment does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement policy states Black can retain his TCOLE license while under indictment.
Gretchen Grigsby, director of government relations for TCOLE, said a person with a TCOLE license who is charged with misdemeanor offenses will not face suspension or other actions against their license until the court process has run its course either by conviction or innocence. Both offenses in Black’s cases are listed as Class A misdemeanors.
He remains listed on the Smith County website as Precinct 2 constable. When he was indicted, Smith County said in a statement that the Smith County Commissioners Court cannot remove an elected official from office, even someone who is under indictment.