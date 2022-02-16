ANDERSON COUNTY — An Anderson County judge has recommended denying a death row inmate's appeal seeking to overturn his 2003 conviction in which he was found guilty of killing his 2-year-old daughter.

Robert Roberson III, 55, has been on death row since 2003 in connection with the death of his daughter Nikki Curtis.

According to the Texas Tribune, Roberson was set to be executed in 2016; however, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the execution, sending it back to trial court in Anderson County.

