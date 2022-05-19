The bond for a Smith County constable accused of theft and abusing his power has been set at $1 million after a judge found he violated his bond conditions multiple times.

Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, appeared in the 241st District Court in an effort to reduce his bond that was set at $500,000 last week.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Judge Jack Skeen Jr. denied Traylor-Harris' request for a bond reduction after finding that he violated certain conditions. Skeen then increased his bonds for each charge to $500,00, making for a total of $1 million. He is charged with official oppression and property theft between $750 and $2,500.

