For its historic turnout and efforts at this year's National Night Out festivities, the Jacksonville Police Department has been named fifth in the nation by the National Night Out awards program.
Jacksonville was among 21 cities with a population between 5,000 and 15,000 residents recognized for each cities' event celebrating NNO, which promotes building relationships with police officers and community members as well as neighborhood camaraderie.
According to the city, this year's NNO had a record-breaking attendance of 3,500 people with hundreds of meals cooked on Oct. 5.
“We just learned that we placed 5th in the nation for our National Night Out efforts,” Chief of Police Joe Williams said. “Special thanks to Corporal Amanda Bragg and her team for their hard work. Super proud!”
Jacksonville was also one of four Texas cities named within its population category.
National Night Out is celebrated in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August; however, Texas and others areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.
Daniel Seguin, city of Jacksonville director of communications and tourism, said it's exciting for the police department to receive the honor. The Jacksonville Police Department has been celebrating NNO for at least four years.
"The police department did an amazing job. It was really the biggest party the police department had ever thrown. I think national recognition is a perfect example of it," Seguin said.
Jacksonville's National Night Out stretched from the Tomato Bowl to U.S. Highway 69 in Jacksonville, featuring blow-up slides, an obstacle course, Aztec dancers, student dance teams’ performances and a dunk tank with police officers, Seguin said.
"It was just a great time for the community to get to know the officers," he said.