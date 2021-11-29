The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating ongoing window vandalism that began earlier this month.
One of the leads in the case includes a Silver Jeep Liberty, and there is a $500 Crime Stoppers award for any information leading to an arrest.
Residents should contact investigator Houston Munsinger with any information or to report any damages. Police asked residents to inspect their exterior windows daily and report any damage.
"In most cases, the damage is only small holes/chips that go unnoticed for days. Without an immediate report, JPD will be unable to get video surveillance of the area, even if cameras are present," the police said on Facebook.
To report damage or provide information, call (903) 339.3340.