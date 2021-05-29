stock_gun_handgun_smoking_crime_shooting_2017

(Metro Creative Graphics)

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a shooting after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of M.B. Davis and Holloway Street in Jacksonville, where two females had been struck by gunfire.

Jacksonville police investigators and the Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

Police did not mention the condition of the victims. 

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.