The Jacksonville Police Department's four-legged officer now has extra protection thanks to a generous donation from a nonprofit.
K-9 Rambo received a bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. His vest was sponsored by Barbara Consolmagno of Springfield, Massachusetts with the embroidered phrase, “In memory of Charlie & Smokey”.
Vested Interests in K9s began in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The body armor from the nonprofit is custom-fitted, made in the United States and National Institute of Justice certified. Vested Interests in K9s has given over 4,300 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, which has a total value of $6.9 million. Giving the vests is made possible through both private and corporate donations.
The vest program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and currently employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests can participate as well.