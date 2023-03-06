The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday morning.
At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Jake’s Food Store at 2020 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville was robbed.
The store clerk was assaulted by the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction, police said. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
The department is asking anyone with information to call Detective Compton at (903) 339-3339 or (903) 586-2549.
Callers may remain anonymous.