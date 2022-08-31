The Jacksonville police chief is on paid administrative leave after an “anonymous allegation,” according to a statement released Wednesday by the city.
Chief Joe Williams requested to be placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation, according to the statement.
“The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams,” the statement said. “Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation within 2-3 weeks in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.”
The city did not elaborate on the nature of the allegation. According to the statement, the city has “procured an outside party to investigate the allegation,” and it will not disclose further details of the ongoing investigation.
Williams has been Jacksonville police chief since January 2020. He was placed on leave Monday.