The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating ongoing window vandalism in the city.

Jacksonville businesses have teamed up to offer an increased reward for information about recent vandalism that police say has caused about $25,000 in damages.

Police said there have been over 25 incidents of vandalism since the beginning of November involving bb or pellet guns being used to destroy glass windows at businesses in the city.

Several businesses have partnered to increase the reward for tips leading to an arrest to $3,000. Cherokee County Crime Stoppers previously issued a $500 reward.

“I commend our businesses for bolstering the efforts of our men and women in blue,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “Community support is critical for effective policing.”

 
 

