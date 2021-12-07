When his mom told him on Tuesday evening he was going to shop with Santa and police officers, 11-year-old Christopher Mumphrey burst into tears with excitement.
He was overwhelmed to see the officers and shop for presents at the annual Blue Santa shopping spree at Walmart in Tyler. He rated the fun a 10-out-of-10 experience and said his favorite part was picking out his own gifts.
Christopher selected Hot Wheels cars, a scooter, Takis chips, an aquarium for crystals and an ugly sweater.
His mom, Tyisha Jiles of Troup, said it was a gift from God that kids can walk around with first responders and Santa picking out gifts in Walmart.
This was their first time to be chosen for Blue Santa, an event in which a child, selected by a first responder, is given a $100 gift card to shop for whatever they want.
“It felt good to be picked,” she said. “He’s always wanted to be a police officer. He cried as soon as they told him he was going to be walking around with Santa and the police.”
Jiles and Christopher were assisted by fellow first-time Blue Santa participant Tyler Police Department Public Service Officer Ivan Tinoco, who said he enjoyed getting to meet the kids and families.
“It’s always good to build a rapport with the community, especially if it’s positive,” Tinoco said.
Tyler’s Blue Santa organizer Chuck Boyce, an officer with the Tyler Police Department, said about 185 kids came out Tuesday with their families to shop with first responders, including sheriff’s deputies, police officers, constables, game wardens and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Blue Santa fun will continue Thursday night as more kids shop for Christmas presents at another Tyler Walmart.
With Thursday’s shopping, Boyce said they expect to provide gift cards for over 300 kids this year. He said Blue Santa continues to be a great experience.
“Some of these kids we haven’t seen in a year, and they still remember us,” Boyce said. “They walk up and give us a hug, and it’s awesome.”
Elizabeth Blanchard, a single mom of four, said being a part of Blue Santa is a big help for her family.
“I had a crazy pregnancy this year and was out of work for eight months. So, it’s a huge help,” she said.
Two of the kids, Elena, 6, and Rozlyn, 4, ran quickly when they saw Boyce, who they call Uncle Chuck, to give him a big hug.
“They love just being able to come out here and pick what they want,” Blanchard said, adding that it’s every kids’ dream and they had tons of fun.
Eight-year-old Serenity Ashworth had a ball Tuesday night as she shopped for clothes, a new watch and some fidget toys with her grandmother Shannon Dalton and former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon.
Dalton said she thinks the Blue Santa program is great for kids and families.
“It helps out children and families that may not have a lot and kids can get what they want for Christmas,” Dalton said.
Ashworth said her favorite part of Christmas is getting to open up the presents.
Dressed in a Tyler Police Department-themed shirt, 8-year-old Zane Anderson has known Boyce since he was 3 years old. He wants to become a police officer when he grows up.
His mom Valerie Anderson said he’s come to the Blue Santa event a couple of times, and she sees shopping with the officers making a positive impact on him.
“He loves it, and he loves the officers,” she said.