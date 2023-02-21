Smith County is seeing a problem with fentanyl, Sheriff Larry Smith said.
Along with the arrest of a man transporting 42,000 fentanyl pills through the county Friday, Smith said a person recently died due to the deadly drug.
“We had a death here within the last week or so, where some of these type pills were located here in Smith County," Smith said, "and it’s suspected numerous deaths of younger kids that just seem to be an overdose, this is probably gonna be the culprit.”
The person was in their early 20s, Smith said.
"Most of the instances we see of people taking these drugs is related to the opioid use, more so than cocaine and other drugs like that," Smith said.
But it is common for other drugs, such as cocaine, methamphetamines and more, to be laced with trace amounts of fentanyl, Smith added.
"Just don't take any drug that you don't get from your pharmacist," Smith said. "We want to get the word out to (youth and adult drug users in Smith County) that they need to be careful about taking any tablet such as this."
Smith said the rise of fentanyl issues can be attributed to border security.
"Absolutely it's a problem with our border," Smith said. "Gov. (Greg) Abbott speaks about it every day; every time I look at one of his tweets, he's talking about securing the border. I talk to border sheriffs all the time that are just overrun with people crossing the border and crossing between the checkpoints illegally. It's an epidemic. I don't care what you hear from anyone else; I can tell you that it is a problem."
The conversation was sparked after a Mexico resident was arrested in Smith County for allegedly transporting thousands of fentanyl pills.
A Smith County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy initiated a traffic stop around 7:05 p.m. Friday near the Barber Road exit toward Gregg County, Smith said. The vehicle was a large white van with Mexico plates that was pulling a trailer loaded with several motorcycles, and the vehicle was also towing another car. When the deputy observed the driver switching lanes back and forth without using a blinker, the deputy pulled the driver over.
The deputy spoke to the driver, Erik Marin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico, who consented to allowing the deputy to search.
The deputy found a car battery inside the van in a job box, but there was something odd that tipped the deputy off to check inside.
"When he opened the job box, it was very light, he could tell the battery had been hollowed out," which piqued his interest, Smith said. "The deputy could tell it was not a normal battery weight. He removed the battery, took the top off of it and found the fentanyl pills."
Inside the hollow battery was a large package, wrapped in black and clear plastic, Smith said. It contained 9 pounds of blue round pills. One side of the pills had the imprint of "M."
"The K-9 deputy knew from previous experience these pills are known to contain fentanyl," Smith said.
Smith said K-9s are able to sniff out the drug as well.
Law enforcement officers are very well trained on what to look for, and the battery was a big clue, Smith said. Another thing that made the deputy suspicious was Islas Angeles had three cell phones in the vehicle that were "ringing nonstop" during the traffic stop, Smith said. Investigators will pursue search warrants for those phones but Smith said he suspects the incoming calls were from people connected to the trafficking of the drugs.
Many times arrests occur because suspects "think they know more than law enforcement officers," Smith said, and that was the case in Friday's fentanyl-related arrest.
"We have all the tools we need to do the best job we can of stopping these deadly drugs," Smith said.
Smith emphasized it takes only a tiny amount of fentanyl to kill a person.
"One tablet alone can kill you. One grain the size of a little pin (needle) can kill," he said. "(Friday's seizure) could've been 42,000 deaths right there. ... Are they doing it on purpose or is it because of poor quality control, we don't know, but it doesn't matter — it's killing our children."
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
"Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico," according to the DEA.
Smith said "the problem with fentanyl, once it comes from China to Mexico," is there's not any quality control in the manufacture of the pills and pill-stamping process.
"In other words, they don't know how many grains of fentanyl they're putting in each tablet," Smith said. "I urge anyone, and I'm speaking especially to those citizens we have that use illegal narcotics, please stay away from that blue tablet stamped with an 'M' on it. It will take your life."
Abbott said the state is cracking down on fentanyl. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott signaled last week in his State of the State address his next major front is stopping the flow of fentanyl. To that end, he reiterated his desire to prosecute fentanyl deaths as murders and increase the supply of Narcan, the life-saving overdose drug.