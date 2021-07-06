Thirteen men were arrested on illegal cockfighting charges on the Fourth of July weekend in Rusk County after sheriff's deputies found a crowd of men and roosters in cages.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said on Facebook Tuesday that the sheriff's office received a 911 call on Sunday alleging illegal cockfighting at an address on County Road 2132. Deputies found a large crowd of men at the creek bottom and roosters everywhere in cages.
Many of the men ran for the woods, while several were captured and 13 arrests were made. Deputies issued 23 citations for being on the scene during the cockfighting. Nine vehicles were seized along with cash and 87 roosters.
"I want to thank "A" Shift patrol, C.I.D. (criminal investigation division) units, and admin for stepping up on a holiday to assist patrol. I also want to thank the Rusk County D.A. (district attorney) and his staff that also came to the crime scene. Our State Troopers, Constable Pct.#2, and Tatum PD that was a tremendous asset," Valdez said. "Without this type of teamwork, this would have been difficult to handle."
In addition to these recent arrests and citations, the sheriff's office investigated the possession of fighting roosters on County Road 2164 on June 10. Investigators issued a search warrant during the investigation, and 30 fighting roosters and training equipment for fighting roosters were seized.
The sheriff's office contacted SPCA Dallas Office in June to assist in the placement of the birds.