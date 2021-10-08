Jason Proctor, president of Christus Mother Frances Hospitals in Tyler, testified Friday afternoon stories from a former nurse accused of killing four patients changed between meetings as hospital leaders investigated an unexplained event that led to a patient's brain damage and death.
William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of introducing air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.
Charged with capital murder of multiple people, Davis is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. His trial began Sept. 28.
Proctor told the jury he was aware of some unexpected patients’ outcomes at the heart hospital's cardiovascular ICU in 2017 and 2018.
He recalled getting a phone call around 9 p.m. Jan. 25, 2018, from Deb Chelette, vice president of operations and cardiac services for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, about complications Kalina endured.
Kalina was recovering from heart surgery when he had an unexplained neurological event causing brain damage. A scan showed he had air in the arterial system of his brain, and he died two years later.
Proctor testified he was concerned about future patient care and made the decision to pull Davis off the hospital schedule.
Proctor said he reviewed security video footage from the hospital hallway. Proctor recalled Chelette being stressed while she viewed the video clips with him. The footage showed Davis was the last person to enter Kalina's room.
In a meeting with Chelette and Davis, Proctor testified Davis' initial response to why he was in Kalina's room was to silence an IV pump. This first meeting was not recorded because Proctor said he didn't think there was a need to do so.
During a second meeting that followed Davis' suspension, Proctor testified Davis changed his recollection of events to say he did do something with Kalina's arterial line. Proctor said he decided to record that meeting.
"We were just trying to get all the information that we could (to understand what happened)," Proctor said.
Proctor told the jury he and other hospital officials investigated Kalina's complications and later contacted the police to protect patients.
An anesthesiologist and nurse for Pamela Henderson, a patient who was recovering from surgery in November 2017 and later had a neurological event causing brain damage, both testified that Henderson was recovering well from surgery despite any complications during the operation.
Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with injuries that Henderson sustained resulting from the air in the arterial system of her brain. Two days post-surgery, she had a neurological event that caused significant brain damage.
Dr. Christopher Lowe, an anesthesiologist at Christus, said Henderson had low blood pressure during surgery but physicians were able to rectify that issue. She was not expected to have a stroke during the operation.
Two days after surgery, Henderson was alert and speaking clearly. Lowe testified any air that was introduced during surgery would be gone within a matter of days and would not have caused any neurological event days later.
Katherine Atkinson, a former nurse at Christus, testified she was the day shift nurse for Henderson on Nov. 29, 2017, at the cardiovascular ICU. She recalled that Henderson was doing well after surgery and statistically, she was going to be fine.
Atkinson testified she wasn't expecting Henderson to have a neurological event overnight. She remembered telling Henderson's husband she was going to be fine overnight, and she said she felt awful afterward since she made that promise to her husband.
Korde Smith, a nurse at the CVICU in 2017, testified he was the nighttime nurse who cared for Henderson. He recalled coming into Henderson's room due to a high blood pressure alert around midnight Nov. 30, 2017, and Davis assisted him.
Smith testified he had no reason to suspect any problem with Davis checking on Henderson as it is common for nurses to help each other with patients.
Smith said he and Davis flushed the arterial line in an attempt to resolve Henderson's complications.
At the time, Smith trusted Davis and considered him a capable and confident nurse, Smith testified.
Tyler Police Department Det. Craig Shine testified he and other detectives spent about 2,600 hours investigating this case before Davis' first indictment came down in June 2018.
Shine said he met with ICU nurses and medical experts to get a better understanding of the hospital field and equipment. He also recalled speaking with the hospital's legal counsel and administration.
He testified some of the nurses were nervous, reluctant or cautious regarding police interviews at the time.
Shine told the jury a person is arrested when investigators find probable cause and believe the person committed the crime after a thorough investigation.
The jury was dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and testimony is set to continue Monday.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Friday in court he expects the state to rest Tuesday morning.