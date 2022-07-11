A Tyler man hosted a mass gathering without securing proper permits which law enforcement says he knew were required, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.
Renault Kay, 55, was arrested over the weekend and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and promoting a mass gathering without a permit. He was booked in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $3,500 then released the next day.
Kay, owner of local horse racing track L & K Downs, was hosting an event that required paid admission with more than 130 attendees, Smith said.
Authorities were alerted to the event after a call came in around 6 p.m. Saturday night of reckless driving on Smith County Road 3104 in the area of the track.
When deputies got there, they asked the woman collecting admission who was in charge of the event, and she told them that Kay was the owner.
Shortly after, Kay was driving toward the property when deputies spoke to him about the event. He told them he was the owner and promoter of the event, but it was expected to be "a small event" with approximately 200 people to watch "practice" horse racing, Smith said.
The proper permits were not issued or applied for, Smith said.
When authorities tried to stop the vehicle and detain Kay, he sped up. Later, he said he was evading police because he had someone with outstanding warrants in the vehicle.
“Kay was given the order by many officers to stop, when we got to the property we had to chase him down,” Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said. “Throughout the entire time after he stopped, people continued to race horses, so there’s no way to hide that they weren’t having an unpermitted horse race and a mass gathering.”
Kay told authorities he didn't think he had to have a mass gathering permit, but Smith said Kay was told "on numerous occasions" about the specific requirements for this type of event.
"In a press conference on July 1, Fire Marshal (Jay) Brooks, Constable Precinct 4 Joplin and I laid out numerous issues surrounding the numerous trail rides, concerts and horse racing within Smith County," Smith said. "In that press conference, we were clear as to the proper protocol for attaining the permitting for a mass gathering. We also covered situations in which a mass gathering permit was not necessary.
"We even covered the portion of the mass gathering statutes relating to the size of the crowd when horse racing was present."
The agencies were discussing security measures to better regulate these type of events after five people were shot at a trail ride in Smith County. Smith said authorities are still investigating that case and have identified potential suspects connected with the shooting.
“We have bigger and better things to deal with in this county with the homicides, burglaries and robberies,” Smith said. “It’s just unconscionable that we have to put our personnel to mess with events like this.”
As far as other horse races or related events, Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said he has received at least two calls on how to apply for mass gatherings permits.
Joplin said authorities will keep monitoring these types of events and will go after those who don’t comply with the rules.
“I just want to make the public aware that we are not here talking about this stuff for our health,” Joplin said. “We mean business and if we weren’t playing about it on July 1, we’re not playing about it now.”