A high-speed police chase resulted in a major wreck on Frankston Highway in Tyler and left three people injured, police said.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, a police officer spotted a vehicle showing signs of intoxicated driving, said Tyler Police Department Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh. When the officer went to stop the vehicle on West Front Street, it sped up.
“The driving was putting citizens at risk so the officer was given authority to pursue,” Erbaugh said.
The vehicle turned onto Palace Avenue and came out on Frankston Highway where it was traveling south, he said. Another vehicle was traveling east through a green light where the suspect hit them.
The driver and a passenger in the suspect vehicle were transported by ambulance to a Tyler hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown at this time, said Erbaugh.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit was also transported to a Tyler hospital with no life threatening injuries reported, he said.
Criminal charges are pending for the suspect, Erbaugh said.
Traffic was diverted until at 1:45 a.m. Sunday night as police and emergency services responded to the scene.