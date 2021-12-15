ATHENS – Two East Texans have been arrested on charges of abuse after the Henderson County Sheriff's Office found their 18-month-old son dead at a home in the Murchison area Tuesday.
Henderson County Texas Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said he is prepared to file additional charges against Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25, who have been charged with abandoning and endangering a child because of injuries to two other children in the home. Those children, 2 and 4, are now in the care of Child Protective Services, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
The mother said she awoke Tuesday morning to play video games, according to the press release. She then checked on the three children and found the 18-month old dead.
“I am awaiting the official autopsy report,” Hillhouse said. “But I fully expect additional charges for the death of the youngest child.”
Sheriff investigators described the residence as "horrible" with human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor. The temperature in the children’s room was high and had reached 103 degrees, the release stated.
One of the baby cribs had been rigged as a “cage” according to the parents and bedroom doors were locked from the outside to prevent escape, according to the sheriff's office.
“This is a horrible case and scene,” Hillhouse said.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services with this investigation.
Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Tony Duncan worked the inquest of the 18-month-old and ordered an autopsy to be performed at Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences which investigators hope will be completed today.
Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued arrest warrants for both the mother and father of the child and set bail at $1 million for their current charges.
This investigation will continue until all parties involved are charged.