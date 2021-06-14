A Henderson County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week for sexually abusing a child.
Ricardo Abundiz, 43, of Gun Barrel City, entered a guilty plea to aggravated sexual assault of a child on June 10, and he then received a 30-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Abundiz must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life if he gets out of prison. Abundiz is subject to a lifetime protective order protecting the victim in this case, the Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer wrote on her office’s Facebook page.
In May 2019, the victim, who was 10 years old at the time, reported Abundiz was sexually abusing her for years. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jerry Moore investigated the allegations, which led to DNA evidence in the case, Palmer said.
“I am very proud of the hard work everyone put into making sure this victim received justice. Law enforcement, Pace, and our Director of Victim Services worked closely together to ensure this outcome,” Palmer said. “This office will continue to prioritize these crimes and fight hard to make sure that all victims, especially our most vulnerable child victim’s voices are heard and these heinous crimes are punished appropriately.”