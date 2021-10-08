A Henderson County jailer has been charged with official oppression on accusations of violating an inmate's civil rights.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Friday that his office suspended, investigated and then arrested Timothy Grosskopf, 42, of Mineola. Grosskopf turned himself in to deputies Friday morning.
“Immediately after learning of the incident, we suspended Grosskopf, conducted an investigation, and determined a crime had been committed,” Hillhouse said. “The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as needed.”
Grosskopf remained in the Henderson County Jail Friday afternoon with a bond of $5,500, according to jail records.