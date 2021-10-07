The cardiac surgeon for three of the four patients a former East Texas nurse is accused of killing testified Thursday he knew immediately how air got into the patients' brains that ultimately led to their deaths.
William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of introducing air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.
Charged with capital murder of multiple people, Davis is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. His trial began Sept. 28.
Dr. William Turner Jr., a cardiac surgeon at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler for 30 years, testified about serving as the surgeon for Greenaway, Kalina and Lafferty, patients who died following brain damage caused by air going into their arterial systems.
Turner testified Kalina, Greenaway and Lafferty each had a minimal risk for death or stroke prior to their heart-related surgeries at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis & Peaches Owens Heart Hospital.
After hearing what happened to the patients, Turner testified he was angry and livid because his patients are very important to him.
Turner reviewed documents showing before surgery Greenaway had a 0.296% risk of death and 0.224% risk of stroke. He said those numbers were much lower risk than most of his patients. Greenaway was in excellent clinical condition after surgery and was recovering well, Turner testified.
He was shocked to learn Greenaway had an unexplained neurological event and requested an immediate CT scan of Greenaway's head. The damage from the event ultimately caused Greenaway's death.
Turner said the scan confirmed his suspicions that air got into Greenaway's brain through the arterial line.
He added it was "inconceivable" that air could have gotten into Greenaway's brain during surgery. Turner said other possible causes were ruled out besides air in the arterial system of the brain.
Turner testified he was "furious and livid," and he met with everyone at the hospital who would listen to him about what happened to Greenaway.
When Greenaway's complications arose in August 2017, Turner said he wanted cameras installed at the hospital to determine whether or not the air inside the brain was a clinical error or done purposefully. New cameras were installed at the beginning of 2018.
Turner testified he knew without a doubt it was the arterial line that introduced air into the brain. He added without cameras, there was no way to know if the air going into the line was purposeful or accidental.
After Greenaway's complications and death, the decision was made to wrap arterial lines for safety, Turner testified, adding the arterial line is a safe piece of equipment for any trained professional.
Turner testified that Kalina, who was recovering from surgery around January 25, 2018, was also expected to make a full recovery. Despite having some other medical issues, Kalina had a minimal risk of death and stroke as well.
While he was recovering, Kalina had an unexpected neurological event causing brain damage that led to his death two years later.
Turner said he was again furious to learn this type of thing happened again overnight. When he learned Davis was the last person in the room before Kalina's complications, Turner said he was shocked. Turner testified he was made aware of Davis’ suspension from the hospital on Jan. 26, 2018. He hasn't seen patients experience similar issues since Davis' suspension.
Turner also noted Lafferty's risk for death or stroke was also small. Lafferty died around June 16, 2017, due to air inside the arterial system of his brain.
Turner also served as a surgeon for another one of Davis' alleged victims who was injured due to air in the brain. He said this patient was recovering well in October 2017 and even speaking to family members. The patient was profoundly injured after he suffered a stroke caused by air in his arterial system, Turner testified.
Dr. Benjamin Korg, an anesthesiologist at Christus, testified he reviewed Lafferty before he received anesthesia. He said Lafferty seemed to be prepared for surgery and afterward recovering well.
Lafferty's blood was completely oxygenated and he had normal blood pressure. He was expected to make a full recovery, Korg said.
Korg testified it's important to make sure the arterial line doesn’t have air inside. He said seeing air in the line would be obvious through several steps before the air got into a patient.
Davis has been in the Smith County Jail since his April 2018 arrest on bonds totaling $8.75 million.