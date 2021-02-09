A judge has set a hearing date in the case of an Athens ISD bus driver charged in connection with the death of one child and injuries to another in 2019.
John Franklin Stevens, 80, of Mabank, who was driving a school bus when it was struck by a train in January 2019, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. He is out of jail on bond.
Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old seventh-grade student at Athens Middle School, died as a result of his injuries. Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary, was injured.
Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District Court set a status hearing for April 7, according to Henderson County judicial records. No trial date for Stevens has been set, records show.
The most recent event in the case happened last August when McKee granted immunity for two Union Pacific employees, Robert Ray and Roger Johnson, who were operating the train involved in the crash.
The state requested immunity in exchange for the Union Pacific employees' testimonies.
Under this immunity deal, Ray or Johnson would not face criminal liability if they were to testify.
Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall said in a statement in August that the court made the correct decision in granting immunity. He said the purpose was to facilitate court proceedings, not to suggest that the conductors were responsible for the death of Bonilla and injuries to Torres.
According to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration, the bus driver’s failure to stop caused the crash. The bus stopped before the railroad crossing but it then kept moving forward on to the tracks, where it was struck by the train.
In August, Justin Weiner, one of Stevens’ three defense attorneys, said he and fellow lawyers Brian Schmidt and Brain Head are proud to represent Stevens, but now they’re fighting Union Pacific and the government.