A pre-trial hearing for one of four men accused in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Tyler man in July 2020 has been postponed by roughly 30 days due to requests for competency hearings.
Robert Blake Robertson was in the 241st District Court Wednesday for a plea hearing on a murder charge related to the death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough. Also charged with murder are Kobe Warthsaw, Kevondus Demonte Brantley and Trey Barreau.
Police documents allege Warthsaw, Robertson, Brantley and Barreau tried to rob a residence in the 600 block of West Vance Street on July 9 last year. McCullough was found dead with a single gunshot wound in his chest at the house around midnight.
In court Wednesday, the prosecution said two of the accused, Barreau and Warthsaw, have filed requests for competency exams. According to the state, Barreau and Warthsaw are the most culpable in the case, and their cases should be resolved or taken to trial first.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. set a pre-trial hearing for Robertson for Sept. 8 after attorneys said the competency exams should be complete within 30 days.
Robertson's attorney said his client had no objection to continuing his case.
Brantley currently has a plea agreement hearing set for Oct. 12, according to Smith County judicial records.
Warthsaw, Robertson, Brantley and Barreau all remain in the Smith County Jail since their arrests late last year. Robertson, Brantley and Barreau’s bonds each total $500,000. Warthsaw has bonds totaling $827,500 for the murder charge along with assault of a public servant, evading arrest and burglary of a building.
The arrest warrant affidavit said men wearing masks knocked on the door of the Vance Street residence. When the resident opened his door, one of the men sprayed him with pepper spray while another had a gun and the men “barged in” the house.
The resident told police he and one of the men “tussled” for the gun. He then got the gun and shot one of the men, who later identified as McCullough. After the shots, the men ran outside and away from the house. He went back into the home and emptied the weapon. He told police that there were at least four people involved and the incident happened really fast, the affidavit stated.
He told the police he believed the man he shot was the one who had the gun, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, Barreau said Warthsaw talked about “licks” on the night of McCullough’s death. The police detective noted in the affidavit that “lick” is commonly used as a way to say robbery. Barreau later claimed that Warthsaw was behind the whole incident, and Barreau thought it was a bad idea, according to the document.
Warthsaw is also charged with burglary.