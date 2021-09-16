The Hawkins Police Department confirmed incoming reports of a shooting.
The location and reason behind the shooting is unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Bilingual Multimedia Journalist
I cover news and features in the East Texas area for both Tyler Paper and Tyler Paper Español. For story ideas, email me at rtorres@tylerpaper.com. Stephen F. Austin State University alumna.
