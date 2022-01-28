The sentencing phase of the Krisitan Perdomo trial began Friday where it was determined his connection with four other killings would be allowed by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.
On Thursday, the jury deliberated less than an hour to find Perdomo guilty of the shooting that resulted in the death of 45-year-old Bradley Brockman.
Brockman was shot in the back of the head at the Westwood Shopping Center at South Southwest Loop 323 and Chandler Highway on Dec. 16, 2018. He died the following Wednesday as a result of the gunshot wound, according to Tyler Police Department.
Perdomo was offered a plea agreement in the summer of 2020 but denied it and entered a plea of not guilty on opening day of his trial on Tuesday.
During opening statements on Tuesday, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said warned the jury that much of the evidence would be difficult to watch but evidence presented would show that Perdomo was a cold-blooded killer.
Coltman went on to say that by the end of the trial the jury will know without doubt that Perdomo is guilty.
On Friday, the sentencing phase began before the jury was seated with prosecution requesting to speak on the four other murders Kristian Perdomo was suspected in, but never charged.
Judge Jackson allowed the information to be presented. The additional murders involved the same gun and the same type of ammunition.
A Tyler Police Officer was called to the stand as the first witness and testified that he responded to a shooting at a home where Mario Guzman had been killed by a shot to the head.
The second witness called was Dallas County medical examiner Dr. Janis Townsend-Parchman who has more than 30 years experience in the field.
During the testimony, the jury was shown autopsy photos of Guzman.
Later in the morning Tyler Police crime scene investigator Jamie Tarrant was called to the stand and also testified he was called to the scene of one of the additional murders.
Perdomo faces 5 to 99 years in prison, or life imprisonment, but with the possibility of parole. The sentencing phase is set to continue Tuesday morning at 8:30 am.