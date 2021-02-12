A Grand Saline man is among two men sentenced to federal prison for making false identification documents.
Mario Eleuterio Garcia-Sevilla, 44, of Grand Saline, and Juan Valazquez Delgadillo, 50, of Garland, pleaded guilty in September last year, to conspiracy to produce and transfer false identification documents. On Friday, United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle sentenced Garcia-Sevilla to 37 months in federal prison, and sentenced Delgadillo to 30 months in prison.
Court information showed that beginning January 2019, Garcia-Sevilla and Delgadillo conspired to produce and transfer fictitious United States identification documents, including United States Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards, to others in the Eastern District of Texas. Garcia-Sevilla obtained the documents from Delgadillo and then transferred them to people in East Texas.
“Identification document fraud is a direct threat to the security of the United States and its citizens,” said Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Disruption of criminal enterprises that aim to compromise document security is, and should be, a primary focus of federal law enforcement.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the case, while Assistant United States Attorney Alan R. Jackson prosecuted it.