A grand jury has indicted a Tyler man for murder after police say he shot a man causing him to crash into a power pole.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Manuel Mendez Prieto II has been true billed by a Smith County grand jury.

On Aug, 17, 2021, around 6 a.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to a one-vehicle wreck at the intersection of E. Front St. and S. Palmer Ave. after the driver struck a power pole. The driver, identified as Michael Lee Tucker, 29, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the full story from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

