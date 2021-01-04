Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, gave his condolences to the family and friends of Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams, who was killed Sunday morning before services began at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona.
McWilliams, 62, of Frankston, was killed and two others, including McWilliams' wife Rosemary, were injured at the church, located at 17339 FM 16.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Marshall, was hiding in the church bathroom and holding a firearm when McWilliams opened the door. McWilliams ordered Woolen to stop, but he lunged at McWilliams and used his gun.
McWilliams died of his injuries before police arrived on scene. Another individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to a gunshot, while Rosemary was taken to the hospital after suffering a fall.
In his statement, Gohmert called McWilliams a blessing to the entire East Texas area "where his love for and service to so many others will be sorely missed."
"My prayers embrace the victims of this senseless tragedy and their families," Gohmert said. "Thank you also to our brave law enforcement who tracked down and apprehended the calloused killer whose string of violence extended far and wide. May God cradle the victims and their families in His love so they find comfort during this incredibly difficult time. May justice be swift and sure."
Following the shooting, Woolen took one of the victims' vehicles and he was later located and arrested in Harrison County using OnStar technologies.
Woolen was later booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond total $3.5 million.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Woolen was involved in a pursuit that began 7:30 p.m. on FM 849 in Lindale, where he was driving a dark-colored vehicle and brandishing a shotgun out of the sunroof on FM 849 in Lindale.
Deputies tried to stop him in the Lindale area, but he sped across Farm-to-Market roads and Interstate 20 at rates of 100 mph until his vehicle crashed on the property of Starrville Methodist Church and Woolen ran into the woods.
Law enforcement worked to establish a perimeter, bringing in K-9 deputies and a drone to help find Woolen. A shotgun was recovered at the scene of the crash. The search area was expanded after several hours, “as it was felt that the suspect had escaped the perimeter,” according to a release. Law enforcement personnel remained in the area for several more hours.
Smith said during a news conference Sunday that Woolen broke into the church to hide sometime between 2 to 9 a.m. that morning.