A Gilmer couple accused of using identity theft to steal other people's COVID-19 economic impact payments was indicted Wednesday in federal court.
Dalton Brewer and Emilee Fenton, both 24, were charged with conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, possess, and use forms of identification. Fenton was also charged with theft of government money and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
From at least November 2019 to June 2020, Brewer and Fenton are accused of conspiring to possess and use other people's identification, such as names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth, to steal government money, use their identity, commit wire fraud, steal mail and fraudulently use or possession of identifying information. Fenton is also accused of obtaining two economic impact payments by using another person's identity, according to the indictment.
These economic impact payments come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the CARES Act, those qualifying for financial assistance can received up to $1,200 in economic impact payments per adult. Married couples who file jointly would receive up to $2,400 and $500 per child under 17. People with incomes over $99,000 or joint filers with an income greater than $198,000 don't qualify for any payment.
“Fraudsters engaged in identity theft to steal taxpayer refunds have now turned their attention to stealing Economic Impact Payments,” U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said. “We are committed to fighting fraud and criminal activity relating to the COVID-19 pandemic – this is a top priority for the Eastern District of Texas – and, along with our law enforcement partners, we will use all available tools to pursue wrongdoers who seek to exploit the crisis.”
Ketty Larco, acting inspector in charge of the Fort Worth Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said it's disheartening to see people already facing challenges due to COVID-19 being the target of identify theft crimes.
“Protecting the U.S. Mail and American public are priorities for Postal Inspectors however, and these arrests are a product of that commitment," Larco said. "The Postal Inspection Service appreciates the efforts of all our federal and local partners who helped bring this crime spree to an end.”
If they are convicted, Brewer and Fenton face up to 15 years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld is serving as prosecutor.