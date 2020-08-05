A Frankston woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she shot her boyfriend during an argument at a Henderson County residence.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office charged Tiffany Marie Schultz, 29, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at about 9 p.m.
Schultz and her boyfriend were arguing at a residence in the 7700 block of Shady Brook Drive in the Brierwood Bay subdivision. While the boyfriend was working with a vehicle at the home, police said Schultz went in the residence and retrieved a revolver.
The sheriff's office said the man was holding a battery when Schultz fired the first shot. The argument went on and police said she fired a second round, striking the man.
He was taken to a hospital and survived the gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.