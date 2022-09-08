Four suspects were detained Thursday in Smith County following a bank robbery in Carrollton.
Precinct 5 Constable Jaff McClenny said the suspects, who were detained while traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, are connected with the robbery of a Bank of America in Carrollton.
McClenny said a Pct. 5 deputy spotted the vehicle traveling on I-20 near mile marker 569. The deputy, alongside other law enforcement agencies, followed the vehicle until it was stopped at mile marker 575 near Barber Road, McClenny said.
The suspects’ names have not been released.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith County Precinct 5 constable’s office and federal agencies responded to the call, he said.
NBC DFW reported an armored trucked employee was shot outside the bank in Carollton during the robbery attempt.
The case remains under investigation by Carrollton Police Department.