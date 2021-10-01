A former Wood County Sheriff's Office chief deputy was charged with driving while intoxicated this week in connection with an August wreck that occurred when she was off-duty.
Audrey Nicole Wright, 40, of Mineola, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more. She was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole said Friday that the wreck happened over a month ago in Wright's personal vehicle while she was on sick leave.
Wright resigned from the sheriff's office the day after the wreck, Cole said.
He noted Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the wreck and made the arrest so there would be no allegations or possibilities of misconduct or improprieties against the sheriff's office.
"She was not up here working. She was out on sick leave," Cole said. "She was arrested after resigning."
According to the DPS crash report, Wright's wreck happened on Aug. 16 when she was driving headed south on FM 778 in the Mineola area. The report states she failed to drive in a single lane.
Wright's car went into the westbound ditch where her vehicle struck a culvert and then flipping over on its right side. The car continued to flip until it landed upright facing northeast, according to the report.
The vehicle also hit a mailbox. The report states Wright did not remember what happened. Further investigation showed she was believed to be intoxicated while driving the vehicle.
Cole said within a couple of weeks after the resignation, Robert Holland, a longtime sheriff's office employee, was named chief deputy.