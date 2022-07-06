A former chief deputy in Van Zandt County pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted he struck an inmate out of frustration, even though there was no reason to use force.
Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, made the plea in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an inmate's civil rights by using excessive force against him.
During the plea hearing, Shelton said on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was acting as the chief deputy and second-in-command of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, he repeatedly struck a handcuffed and compliant inmate in the face.
Shelton further admitted that his acts, which occurred in front of several other officers in the Rolling Oaks area of Wills Point, caused bodily injury to the arrestee. Shelton said he hit the arrestee out of frustration, despite knowing there was no legitimate, law enforcement need to use force.
“Those who hold leadership positions inside sheriff’s offices violate the public trust when they abuse their official authority and position to carry out assaults on people detained in their custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable law enforcement officers, at every level, who abuse their authority by using excessive force to deprive people of their constitutional rights.”
Former Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two of his deputies were initially indicted for giving a false statement to a peace officer. However, their charges were dismissed, CBS19 reported.
Hendrix resigned as sheriff on April 29, and Van Zandt County commissioners later appointed Joe Carter as interim sheriff. The deputies also resigned from their posts, according to CBS19.
U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said it is the "undisputed duty of a law enforcement officer to protect and serve."
“Public trust in law enforcement is eroded when officers do not follow the laws they are sworn to enforce, and my office will continue to hold those accountable who think they are above the law," Featherston said.
Officers who use excessive force not only break their oath to protect and serve, but also break the trust of their communities., said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.
“Violating the civil rights of an arrestee is a clear abuse of authority and will not be tolerated by the FBI. We are dedicated to upholding the constitutional rights of everyone and expect those in law enforcement to do the same," Quesada said.
With his guilty plea and pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement, Shelton faces a 44-month prison sentence.
A sentencing date will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.