A former Tyler resident has pleaded guilty to involvement in a fraudulent call center that overall took $3.2 million from almost 2,000 people, including many who are elderly.
Tracey Brookshier, 52, who now lives in Louisiana, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting an unlicensed money transmitting business on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.
Two others involved in the scheme allegations, Ronnie Duane Booth, 38, and Mary Elizabeth Beaman Booth, 40, both formerly of Forney, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the same charge.
Information in court showed Brookshier and the two others were a part of a scheme conducting a call center for fraudulent solicitations, including home mortgage modifications, personal loans, repayment of Social Security benefits, and Internal Revenue Service demands for payment.
The victims were contacted by an overseas call center and told to make payments through various money service businesses or by mailing payments to specified addresses. The Booths and Brookshier were selected to pick up the payments from those services or receive them in the mail. They would then deposit the money into accounts as a part of the scheme, according to court information.
Brookshier admitted she was responsible for collecting and depositing approximately $126,000 in victim proceeds. Mary Booth admitted to being responsible for picking up and depositing approximately $155,000. Ronnie Booth admitted to picking up and depositing approximately $91,000, according to the court. One co-conspirator, Jeremy Christopher Jones, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in June.
“These developments demonstrate the commitment of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to investigate and bring to justice those that victimize the American taxpayer,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. “The defendants engaged in multiple scams, often targeting the most vulnerable members of society. The success of this investigation is the result of a collaborative effort between multiple Federal law enforcement agencies and the dedicated staff at the United States Attorney’s Office.”
All three could face up to five years in federal prison. Sentencing hearings will be set after a pre-sentence investigation from the U.S. Probation Office.
“Defrauding elder persons of their life savings deprives them of a secure future and causes significant emotional distress to both the victim and their families,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “EDTX is committed to holding accountable those who unconscionably prey on our senior citizens and other vulnerable populations.”
This case is being investigated by the IRS - Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, U.S. Secret Service, and Housing and Urban Development -Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coan and Alan Jackson are prosecuting the case.