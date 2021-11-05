William George Davis, a former Tyler nurse convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for killing four patients, has been transferred to the facility that houses men on death row.
Davis, 37, of Hallsville, was given the death penalty Oct. 27 for injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing the deaths of patients John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show he was moved to the Polunsky Unit, located in unincorporated Polk County, on Oct. 29 to serve his death row sentence.
His trial, including the guilt or innocence phase and sentencing, lasted 19 days in the 114th District Court with many hours of testimony from nurses, hospital leadership, police interviews, security videos, and victims and their families.
For the punishment phase, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and other prosecutors told jurors Davis' victims totaled 12, including seven who died and five he attempted to kill.
During sentencing, Davis was accused of causing the deaths of Perry Frank and James Blanks due to the injection of air into their venous systems along with James Sanders by intentional insulin injection.
The prosecution presented evidence that Davis caused significant brain damage for Gary Parker, Pamela Henderson, Rickie Glenn, James Wages and Jesus Serrano by injecting air in their arterial systems.
According to TDCJ, the average time an inmate is on death row until their execution by lethal injection is 11.22 years.
Other Smith County death row inmates
Davis is among seven inmates who are on death row for convictions out of Smith County. The other most recent conviction was in 2019, and they date back to 1998.
Dameon Jarmarc Mosley, 29, was sentenced to death in November 2019 for killing Billy Stacks, 62, a gas station clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler, while he robbed the store in the early hours of Jan. 28, 2017. Officials said Stacks was shot several times in the head and shoulder.
James Calvert, 50, was sentenced to death on Oct. 16, 2015, after he was found guilty of fatally shooting his ex-wife Jelena Sriraman inside her Tyler home on Oct. 31, 2012, according to TDCJ.
Kimberly Cargill, 54, was sentenced to death on May 31, 2012, in the 2010 death of her developmentally disabled babysitter. She is one of only six women on death row in Texas, according to TDCJ.
Records state Cargill did not want the victim to testify against her in a child protective case. Cargill told the victim she should get her to hide so that she wouldn't be required to testify because of the subpoena.
Cargill claimed the babysitter had a seizure and quit breathing while they were driving. Cargill drove the victim to a county road, poured lighter fluid on the victim and set her clothes on fire. Cargill then left the scene, according to TDCJ.
Demontrell Miller, 34, was given the death penalty on Nov. 16, 2009 for the June 1, 2008 death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.
According to TDCJ, Miller caused the death of the 2-year-old boy by either striking the child with his hand, kicking the boy with his foot or striking him with an unknown hard object.
Tracy Beatty, 60, was convicted of capital murder in August 2004 for killing his mother, Carolyn Click, 62, in 2003. After strangling Click, court records state Beatty buried her behind her home, according to The Associated Press.
In March 2020, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order delaying his execution by 60 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another date has not been set. Beatty remains on death row.
Allen Bridgers, 50, was sentenced to death in 1998 for killing a 53-year-old woman in 1997, according to TDCJ.
Online records state Bridgers was living with the victim and took a .38-caliber revolver and fatally shot her in the throat.