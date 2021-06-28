An investigation started on June 3 when Tyler Police investigated an incident at the home of then-Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Daniel C. Crawford for allegedly possessing a controlled substance.
An incident report obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph earlier this month said Crawford was in possession or concealed less than one gram of a “white powdery substance.”
The following day, Crawford resigned from his position.
On Monday, police charged Crawford, 45, with possession of a penalty group one controlled substance in a drug-free zone with a $1,500 bond. This is from a June 2 incident. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Crawford met with detectives and turned himself in on Monday. Detectives issued a warrant for his arrest.
The investigation started after police said they assisted emergency medical services to a call at his home on Pinnacle Circle on June 3 at 1:02 a.m.
In a statement, the district said officials accepted the resignation of Crawford, and the district will immediately begin filling the vacancy.
Police said the emergency medical part of the case is closed.
Crawford was hired as principal at Tyler Legacy High in fall 2016, after coming from Kaufman ISD.
On June 7, district officials said Tyler ISD Executive Director of College and Career Gary Brown, who served as Lee principal prior to Crawford, would be the acting principal until an interim or permanent replacement is selected.