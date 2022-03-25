Three former Tyler officials entered a plea of not guilty through a Waiver of Arraignment and did not appear in court.
Former Pct. 1 constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. All three bonded out of jail soon after their arrests on bonds totaling $30,000.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed on the following afternoon Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman had been indicted on charges of theft by public servant and official oppression.
Theft by a public servant is a third-degree felony, which can result in two to 10 years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000 if a person is found guilty.
As a Class A misdemeanor, a person could face a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or up to one year in a county jail if found guilty of official oppression, according to the Texas Penal Code.
All three had their peace officer licenses suspended on Dec. 3, 2021, a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement spokesperson said at the time.