A former Smith County elections administrator pleaded guilty and received probation Wednesday for giving her employees colon cleanser they believed was an energy drink last year.

Denise Hernandez, 54, of Athens, entered a guilty plea to two counts of assault causing bodily injury in the Smith County Court-at-Law No. 2 Wednesday morning to receive 18 months of deferred adjudication.

Deferred adjudication is similar to probation, but it allows the person enters a guilty plea to keep the conviction off their criminal record.

Read the full story from our news partners at CBS19.

Previous coverage:

Affidavit: Former elections administrator was a 'bully' Employees of former Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez, who is accused of…

Election administrator jailed as employees drank colon cleanser When Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez resigned, then tried to keep her …

+3 Smith County board accepts elections administrator's original resignation After more than an hour-long meeting in closed session, the Smith County Elections Commissio…

Smith County elections administrator resigns after 3 months on job Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez resigned from her position on Monday a…