A former Smith County constable chief deputy was sentenced to 18 months' probation after pleading guilty Thursday morning in connection with stealing while serving an eviction notice alongside former Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.
LaQuenda Banks, who was a Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office chief deputy, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court after she previously testified during Traylor-Harris' trial in December 2022. The 18-month probation sentence was then handed down.
Banks, Traylor-Harris and former Smith County Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges for accusations of stealing items from a Tyler home in late January 2021 while issuing an eviction.
